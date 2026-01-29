Two killed, 10 injured in car crash involving minibus on Kyiv-Odesa highway
In Kyiv region’s Obukhiv district, two people were killed and another ten were injured in a traffic accident.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the State Emergency Service of the Kyiv region.
Details of the incident
The Obukhiv district rescue service received a report of a traffic accident that occurred near the village of Mytnytsia on the Kyiv-Odesa highway.
Upon arrival at the scene, rescuers established that the crash involved a Hyundai Sonata passenger car and a fixed-route minibus.
Victims of the accident
- Rescuers extricated two deceased people born in 2004 and 2007 from the passenger car.
- Ten people who were injured in the fixed-route minibus were handed over to emergency medical personnel.
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