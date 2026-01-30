Enemy attacks Synelnykove and Nikopol district: two wounded, damage reported

Throughout January 30, Russian troops continued attacks on the Dnipropetrovsk region. In Synelnykove, two men were injured as a result of drone strikes, and one of them is in serious condition. The Nikopol district also came under attack.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

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Synelnykove district

The enemy continued to attack Synelnykove with drones. Two men were injured and hospitalized. One of the patients is in serious condition. A private house caught fire. Damage was reported on the premises of a transport company.

See more: Russians attacked Synelnykove and Nikopol districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: two people were killed and three more were injured. PHOTOS

Nikopol district

In the Nikopol district, the aggressor struck with FPV drones and artillery. It hit Nikopol and the Marhanets, Pokrovske, and Myrove communities. A private home, an outbuilding, and a power line were damaged.











See more: During day, ruscists attacked three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: two people injured, infrastructure damaged. PHOTOS