Enemy attacks Synelnykove and Nikopol district: two wounded, damage reported
Throughout January 30, Russian troops continued attacks on the Dnipropetrovsk region. In Synelnykove, two men were injured as a result of drone strikes, and one of them is in serious condition. The Nikopol district also came under attack.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.
Synelnykove district
The enemy continued to attack Synelnykove with drones. Two men were injured and hospitalized. One of the patients is in serious condition. A private house caught fire. Damage was reported on the premises of a transport company.
Nikopol district
In the Nikopol district, the aggressor struck with FPV drones and artillery. It hit Nikopol and the Marhanets, Pokrovske, and Myrove communities. A private home, an outbuilding, and a power line were damaged.
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