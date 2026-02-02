Bribes for positive grades: Chernihiv university ran fictitious studies for men liable for military service

Police have exposed a criminal group comprising heads of academic departments and a lecturer at one of the universities in Chernihiv, who organized a corruption scheme to obtain deferments from mobilization for men of conscription age.

Chernihiv regional police reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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What the investigation found

Investigators found that a 58-year-old head of an academic department at one of the higher education institutions involved another department head and a senior lecturer in the illegal activity.

Together, they organized fictitious studies for people liable for military service to enable them to obtain deferments from mobilization.

In exchange for an undue benefit, the lecturers gave the "students" positive grades, ignored their absence during the educational process, and ensured they successfully passed exams.

Police conducted court-authorized searches at the educational institution and at the suspects’ places of residence, during which they seized academic documentation, electronic data storage devices, and mobile phones.

See more: Large-scale checks in Ukraine due to evasion of mobilisation: 110 people suspected of false deferrals. VIDEO+PHOTOS

What punishment is provided for

Police are investigating criminal proceedings under Part 4 of Article 368-3 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (receipt by an official of a private-law legal entity of an undue benefit for committing acts or omissions using the powers granted to them in the interest of the person providing such benefit, committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy). The sanction under the article provides for imprisonment for up to seven years, with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years, and confiscation of property.

The organizer of the corruption scheme has already been served with a notice of suspicion. Police are establishing the full circle of people who may be involved in the crime.

See more: Kyiv District State Administration officials sold fictitious guardianship using persons with disabilities, - SBI AUDIO+PHOTOS