Massive attack on Sumy region: enemy strikes residential areas

On the night of 3 February, the Sumy community and the Konotop district came under Russian attack.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"Last night, the enemy treacherously attacked residential buildings in the Sumy region," the report said.

In the Konotop community, Russian troops targeted a private residential building. A large fire broke out at the site of the strike.

Three people were rescued from the house. They suffered severe stress and are receiving the necessary assistance.

Read more: Russian strikes on Kharkiv region hit 36 settlements, 9 killed

Strikes on Sumy

According to Hryhorov, the Russians targeted two high-rise buildings in the Sumy community with two strikes.

"Hits were recorded on apartment buildings in the Zarichnyi district of Sumy on different streets.

As a result of the first strike on the seventh floor of a high-rise building, the heat supply to the building was damaged and up to 10 windows were broken.

A strike on the fourth floor of another building was also recorded. The strike caused a fire and damaged a balcony and windows," said Sumy Mayor Oleksandr Lysenko.

Read more: 30 enemy shellings recorded in Sumy region: more than 5 houses, shops and vehicles damaged