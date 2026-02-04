Enemy struck Kharkiv region: 16 people were injured, high-rise buildings, houses and power grids were damaged

Over the past day, 3 February 2026, the city of Kharkiv and 11 settlements in the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy strikes.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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There are casualties

As noted, 16 people were injured as a result of the shelling, including two children.

In the city of Kharkiv, a 57-year-old and a 28-year-old man and women aged 23, 57, 84, 85, 85, and 90 were injured. in the village of Kamiana Yaruha, Chuhuiv community, a 75-year-old and 22-year-old woman, a 20-year-old man, a 10-year-old girl and a 5-month-old boy were injured; in the village of Zarichne, Starosaltivska community, a 78-year-old woman and an 84-year-old man were injured; in the village of Lypchanivka, Kunievskyi community, a 72-year-old woman was injured.

Medical personnel also provided assistance to a 45-year-old man who was injured on 1 February as a result of shelling in the village of Khotimlia, Starosaltivska community.

The enemy attacked the Saltivskyi, Novobavarskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, and Kyivskyi districts of Kharkiv with UAVs and MLRS.

Read more: 88 out of 105 Russian UAVs were destroyed by air defence forces. INFOGRAPHICS

What did the occupiers use to attack the Kharkiv region?

The enemy actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region:

▪️2 MLRS;

▪️7 guided aerial bombs;

▪️4 Geran-2 UAVs;

▪️1 Lancet-type UAV;

▪️4 Molniya UAVs;

▪️3 FPV drones;

▪️15 UAVs (type to be determined).

Read more: Occupiers shelled 26 settlements in Kherson region: 4 people wounded

Consequences

Civilian infrastructure facilities damaged and destroyed:

In Kharkiv, 7 apartment buildings, a warehouse, and power grids were damaged;

in the Bohodukhiv district, a farm building (Hubanivka village) and a shop (Zolochiv village) were damaged;

In the Izium district, two private houses were damaged (village of Lypchanivka).

in the Kharkiv district, a car (Ruski Tishki village), a medical centre (Syria village), and a private house (Liubotin town) were damaged;

in the Chuhuiv district, five private houses, power lines (village of Zarichne), two private houses (village of Kamiana Yaruha), and a private house (village of Yurchenkove) were damaged.





