University lecturer guided Russian aerial bombs onto Kharkiv, - SSU. PHOTO

A Russian military intelligence agent who was preparing coordinates for a new series of Russian missile and bomb attacks on the city was detained in Kharkiv.

This was reported by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Who was working for the enemy?

It has been established that a 61-year-old foreign language teacher at a local university, recruited by the enemy, was involved in preparing the shelling. She came to the attention of the occupiers through a relative who lives in Russia and cooperates with the Russian special services.

The woman walked around the city, recording the locations of Defence Forces personnel and military equipment.

See more: SSU exposed FSB agent who guided Russian missiles toward Khmelnytskyi region. PHOTO

She also photographed and marked on electronic maps the locations of buildings that, in her opinion, could be used by Ukrainian defenders.

The woman covertly gathered information about the defenders of Kharkiv from acquaintances under the guise of everyday conversation.

She summarised the intelligence data she collected in an agent report, part of which she wrote in English for the sake of secrecy and sent to her handler from the GRU of the Russian Federation via messenger.

It is known that she also periodically changed smartphones to conceal her cooperation with the enemy. She communicated with her handler in anonymous chat rooms and deleted the correspondence after each communication session.

See more: 17-year-old Russian agent who helped enemy prepare new attack on Burshtyn Thermal Power Plant detained - SSU. PHOTOS

Arrest

SSU counterintelligence officers exposed the perpetrator in advance, documented her crimes, and detained her at her place of residence.

At the same time, the locations of the Defence Forces in the area of enemy intelligence activity were secured.

Smartphones were seized from the woman, which she used to collect intelligence and contact her GRU handler.







She has been notified that she is suspected of high treason.

The perpetrator is in custody without the right to bail. She faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

See more: FSB agent detained for secretly using his mother to spy on Defence Forces in Druzhkivka, - SSU. PHOTO