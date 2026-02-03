17-year-old Russian agent who helped enemy prepare new attack on Burshtyn Thermal Power Plant detained - SSU

The Security Service of Ukraine's (SSU) counterintelligence unit detained another Russian agent in Ivano-Frankivsk. She turned out to be a 17-year-old graduate of a local technical college recruited by the enemy, who was preparing a new series of missile strikes on the energy infrastructure of the Carpathian region on behalf of the Russians.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press centre.

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What is the enemy's goal?

According to the case file, the enemy was most interested in the Burshtyn Thermal Power Plant.

On the enemy's orders, the suspect conducted reconnaissance near the thermal power plant to determine its technical condition after previous shelling, photograph the outer perimeter of the facility, and "report" to the Russian special services.

As the investigation established, the girl came to the attention of Russian military intelligence (better known as the GRU) when she posted a job advertisement on one of the Internet resources.

See more: FSB agent who adjusted enemy strikes on Kyiv detained - SSU. PHOTO

"After being recruited remotely with the promise of 'easy money', the agent travelled to the Burshtyn Thermal Power Plant.

For the sake of secrecy, the suspect first left the regional centre by taxi and then walked to the power plant," the statement said.

Details

Upon arriving at her "destination," she took photos and videos of the TPP buildings, linking them to electronic coordinates on a map.

In particular, it was established that the agent "studied" one of the supporting substations in Ivano-Frankivsk.

See more: Belarusian KGB spy tried to "integrate" into Main Intelligence Directorate of Ministry of Defence of Ukraine. She was detained in Kyiv – Security Service of Ukraine. PHOTOS

Detention

SBU counterintelligence officers detained the suspect "red-handed" near a strategically important facility. At the scene, they seized her smartphone, which she used to collect intelligence and contact Russian special services agents.

During a search of the detainee's home, four more mobile phones were seized, which she had been changing to conceal her communication with her handler.

Based on the evidence gathered, SSU investigators notified the agent of her suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

The suspect is being held in custody without the right to bail. She faces up to 10 years in prison.

See more: Enemy agent preparing new attack on Chernivtsi and calling for strikes on western regions has been detained, - SSU. PHOTOS