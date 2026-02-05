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Woman opened fire on a minibus carrying TCR military personnel and police officers in Lviv: she has been notified of suspicion. PHOTOS

On 2 February, in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Lviv, a woman fired a traumatic weapon at a minibus carrying military personnel from the TCR and police officers. The attacker was charged with hooliganism.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

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In Lviv, a woman fired at a minibus with TCC

According to the investigation, a 44-year-old Lviv woman fired at a minibus carrying two police officers and servicemen from the Galician-Frankivsk RDTCR and SS. They were carrying out measures to inform the population about mobilisation.

When she saw the law enforcement officers and military personnel, the woman took out a traumatic pistol, began hitting the minibus windows with it, and when the vehicle started moving, she fired a shot in its direction.

Read more: Unknown person fired shots at TCR vehicle in Lviv region: no one was injured, attacker is being sought

Prosecutor's Office
Prosecutor's Office

Under the procedural guidance of the Galician District Prosecutor's Office of the city of Lviv, the woman was notified of suspicion of hooliganism under Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Read more: He stabbed TCR soldier in neck in Cherkasy region: wounded man hospitalised, attacker detained

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Lviv (387) shooting (459) TCR and SS (530)
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