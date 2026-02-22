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News Photo Terrorist attacks in Ukraine
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There is every reason to believe that terrorist attack in Lviv was carried out on Russia’s orders, - Klymenko. PHOTOS

Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko urgently arrived in Lviv after receiving the tragic news of the terrorist attack.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the communications department of the National Police.

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Is there a Russian connection?

"There is every reason to believe that the crime was committed on Russia's orders. This is not the first time that the enemy has deliberately set deadly traps for Ukrainian law enforcement officers. And in doing so, it uses our recruited citizens," the statement said.

Klymenko heard the initial results of the investigation. CCTV footage made it possible to quickly trace the route taken by the bomber and capture the moment when the explosive device was planted.

See also: Forever 23: Police officer Viktoria Shpylka killed in terrorist attack in Lviv. PHOTO report

Once again, video surveillance systems have proven their effectiveness in investigating crimes.

terrorist attack in Lviv
terrorist attack in Lviv
terrorist attack in Lviv
terrorist attack in Lviv

Arrest of the bomber

"The suspected bomber was detained 10 hours after the explosion," the minister added.

Klymenko also visited wounded police officers and National Guard soldiers in the hospital. They quickly arrived to help after the first explosion and became the next victims of the terrorist attack.

All of them are receiving qualified medical care. 

Law enforcement agencies are continuing to work together to solve the crime.

What preceded it?

  • Earlier, it was reported that explosions had occurred in Lviv: law enforcement officers were killed and wounded, and Sadovyi declared it a terrorist attack.
  • According to updated information, a 23-year-old policewoman was killed, 24 people were injured, some seriously.
  • Later, it became known that a suspect in the organisation of the terrorist attack in Lviv had been detained.

Author: 

Lviv (353) terrorist attack (510) Ihor Klymenko (182) Lviv region (377) Lvivskyy district (117)
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