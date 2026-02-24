Explosion at police station in Dnipro: Office of Prosecutor General has launched investigation under article on terrorist acts. PHOTOS

The Office of the Prosecutor General reported that following the explosion at the police station in Dnipro, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the commission of a terrorist act (Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). An inspection of the scene is being conducted. Prosecutors from the regional prosecutor's office, together with investigators, are establishing all the circumstances of the incident.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

Explosion at a police station in Dnipro

On 23 February, at around 8:50 p.m., a homemade explosive device detonated in one of the police stations in Dnipro. No one was injured as a result of the incident.

The blast wave damaged the administrative building, the windows of the premises, and a car parked nearby.

Information from the police

The Dnipro police are investigating the circumstances of the explosion.

Explosives experts, forensic specialists and an investigative team from Police Department No. 1 of the Dnipropetrovsk District Police Department No. 2 are working at the scene. The investigation into the circumstances of the incident is ongoing," the statement said.