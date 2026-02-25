Illegal arms supply channel blocked and its organisers exposed, - National Police. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Residents of the Kyiv region who were selling trophy weapons, ammunition, and explosives have been detained. Specifically, these items included various types of grenades, TNT blocks, and ammunition.

This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

As part of comprehensive measures, operatives from the Strategic Investigations Department of the National Police in Kyiv, together with employees of the Security Service of Ukraine in Kyiv and the Kyiv region, identified individuals involved in the sale of captured weapons, as well as their sources of origin. Additionally, several cases of the sale of more than 90 grenades of various types, along with their fuses, have been documented.

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What was seized?

It is reported that during the relevant measures to detain sellers of illegal weapons, law enforcement officers seized:

6 magazines loaded with 5.45 calibre ammunition,

almost 500 rounds of ammunition of various calibres;

600 g of TNT blocks,

a pistol and weapon components,

2,000 euros, 5,600 dollars and 137,000 hryvnias.

See more: Manufacturer Spetsmashkomplekt reported pressure after SSU searches and halted ammunition production. PHOTOS

What are the consequences?

It is noted that the 40-year-old detainee and his 49-year-old accomplice have been charged under Part 1 of Article 263 (Illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

See more: Odesa police dismantled interregional channel for selling weapons on black market. PHOTOS

The sanction of the incriminated article provides for punishment of up to seven years' imprisonment.













