Five people, including two children, injured in Russian strike in Kharkiv region. PHOTO
Today, February 27, Russian troops shelled a village in the Kharkiv district of Kharkiv region, leaving people injured.
This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Kharkiv region, Censor.NET informs.
What is known?
As noted, the occupiers struck the village of Verkhnia Rohanka using UAVs. The shelling caused a fire in a private house.
Victims
It is reported that five people were injured as a result of the strike, including a 4-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl. The children suffered an acute stress reaction.
An investigative-operational group, forensic experts, and explosive ordnance disposal specialists worked at the scene.
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