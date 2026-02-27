Five people, including two children, injured in Russian strike in Kharkiv region. PHOTO

Today, February 27, Russian troops shelled a village in the Kharkiv district of Kharkiv region, leaving people injured.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Kharkiv region, Censor.NET informs.

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What is known?

As noted, the occupiers struck the village of Verkhnia Rohanka using UAVs. The shelling caused a fire in a private house.

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Victims

It is reported that five people were injured as a result of the strike, including a 4-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl. The children suffered an acute stress reaction.

An investigative-operational group, forensic experts, and explosive ordnance disposal specialists worked at the scene.

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