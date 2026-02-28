Enemy attacked Ukrposhta vehicle in Sumy region: two men were wounded, one is in serious condition. PHOTO

In the Sumy region, Russian drones are deliberately attacking civilian vehicles.

This was reported on Telegram by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy RMA, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Strike on a Ukrposhta vehicle

As noted, in the morning, the enemy attacked a Ukrposhta vehicle in the Mykolaiv district.

Two civilian men were injured - the driver and a local resident.

"Preliminarily, the post office employee is in serious condition. The wounded are currently receiving the necessary medical assistance," the report says.

See more: Arson attacks carried out on behalf of Russian Federation: SSU and National Police detained four Russian agents. PHOTOS





Strike on the Bilopillia district

Also, according to the RMA, the Russians struck a car in the Bilopillia district.

According to preliminary information, no one was injured.

Watch more: Terrorist who blew up car in Odesa on 16 February on behalf of Russian Federation detained - SSU. VIDEO&PHOTOS