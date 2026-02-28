Enemy attacked Ukrposhta vehicle in Sumy region: two men were wounded, one is in serious condition. PHOTO
In the Sumy region, Russian drones are deliberately attacking civilian vehicles.
This was reported on Telegram by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy RMA, according to Censor.NET.
Strike on a Ukrposhta vehicle
As noted, in the morning, the enemy attacked a Ukrposhta vehicle in the Mykolaiv district.
Two civilian men were injured - the driver and a local resident.
"Preliminarily, the post office employee is in serious condition. The wounded are currently receiving the necessary medical assistance," the report says.
Strike on the Bilopillia district
Also, according to the RMA, the Russians struck a car in the Bilopillia district.
According to preliminary information, no one was injured.
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