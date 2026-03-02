Ukrposhta driver Viacheslav Urchyk dies in hospital after being wounded in Russian strike on Sumy region. PHOTO

Russian military forces attacked a mobile branch of JSC Ukrposhta in the Sumy region, as a result of which driver Viacheslav Urchyk sustained fatal injuries.

This was reported by the company’s CEO Ihor Smilianskyi, Censor.NET informs.

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What is known?

"As a result of the attack on our mobile branch in Sumy region, our postal family has lost a hero – driver Viacheslav Urchyk, and his wife and 3-year-old daughter have lost a father and a husband," the statement said.

He emphasized that doctors fought for his life all night, but the injuries proved fatal.

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"Despite the fact that attacks have become more frequent, our heroic employees do not leave their customers without assistance, medicines, food, and now, charging stations. And this work sometimes comes at a high price," Smilianskyi added.

See more: Russians strike car in Shostka region: two dead and one injured. PHOTO

Background

Earlier, on the morning of 28 February, Russians attacked a Ukrposhta vehicle in the Mykolaivka rural community. As a result of the attack, two civilian men, the driver and a local resident, were injured. The postal worker was in serious condition.