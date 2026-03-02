Traitor who was hiding after fleeing from occupied Donetsk region was detained in Volyn. PHOTOS

A woman who tried to hide in Ukraine after collaborating with the occupying authorities in Donetsk Oblast was detained in Volyn. She was exposed by border guards and handed over to the Security Service of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the State Border Guard Service.

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After her collaboration, the occupiers suspected her of theft

Operatives of the Volyn Border Guard Detachment passed on information to the Security Service about a suspicious woman who crossed the border with Belarus using Ukrainian documents.

It turned out that the 46-year-old citizen had arrived from the occupied territories of Donetsk Oblast.

After the full-scale invasion, she actively collaborated with the occupying authorities: she headed one of the local enterprises and even ran for office in the occupying authorities.

The woman had to flee the so-called DPR after she came under suspicion of embezzling the enterprise's property.

She was unable to leave for russia, so she decided to hide in Belarus and Ukraine.

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As noted, the collaborator was detained in one of the hotels in Kovel. She faces trial under the article on collaboration.