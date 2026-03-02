Deceived mother of conscript with scheme: "Your son is in TCR": man was detained in Odesa. PHOTO

In Odesa, a criminal who defrauded the mother of a conscript was detained. He extorted $12,500 from the woman in exchange for "letting her son go home" from the military registration and enlistment office.

This was reported by the press service of the National Police of the Odesa region, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

It has been established that the swindler, who has no connection to the TCR or the SS, called the woman and introduced himself as a TCR and SS serviceman.

The man said that her son had allegedly been taken to the TCR and that in order for him to be released immediately, she had to transfer $12,500. He emphasised that "this is the only way to resolve the issue, and it must be done immediately."

The perpetrator instructed the woman to leave the money in a designated location, and as soon as he picked it up from the hiding place, he was detained by law enforcement officers.

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Suspicion

The police seized the illegally obtained money from him and informed the detainee that he was suspected of large-scale fraud. According to the sanction of Part 4 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code, this crime is punishable by imprisonment for up to eight years.

The court has currently imposed a preventive measure on the suspect in the form of detention with the right to post bail in the amount of 532,480 hryvnias, which he did not take advantage of. The police will also check the man for involvement in similar crimes.

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