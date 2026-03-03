Online network of paedophiles exposed in Ukraine: 15 detained, including mother who filmed her 3-year-old daughter in porn, - Nebytov. PHOTOS

Following an operation to combat the sexual exploitation of minors online, the migration police, together with investigators, brought 15 people to criminal responsibility.

This was announced by Andrii Nebytov, Deputy Head of the National Police of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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As noted, they have been notified of suspicion of producing and distributing child pornography, as well as committing other crimes related to sexual violence against children.

The most egregious cases:

In the Ternopil region, a 35-year-old man recruited young girls on Telegram and tricked them into creating pornographic content. He also raped a 14-year-old child for a long time and filmed it on video, which he then sold.

In Rivne region, police detained a perpetrator who committed violence against children from low-income families and distributed photos and videos on digital resources for money.

In the Vinnytsia region, a private entrepreneur was detained who recruited a 12-year-old girl online and sexually exploited her for several months.

A resident of Lutsk used her three-year-old daughter in pornographic films.

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"Criminals who prey on children hid behind VPNs, crypto wallets, and closed online platforms. Even in wartime, child abusers do not abandon their perverted intentions. It was precisely to combat such challenges within the framework of European integration that units to combat the sexual exploitation of children on the internet were created within the structure of the MIPOL. Today's result is their achievement. If it weren't for the timely work of the police, the number of children affected could have been much higher," the statement said.

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"By the way, paedophiles, as a rule, are critical of the activities of the National Police, rejoice at the death of police officers and wait for all police officers to be sent to the front," Nebytov added.