Day in Donetsk region: two people killed, five more civilians wounded. PHOTOS

On 4 March, Russian troops attacked settlements in the Donetsk region 17 times. Sloviansk, Kostiantynivka, Druzhkivka, and other areas were affected, with damage to homes and cars.

Pokrovsk district

Two houses were damaged in Novotroitske and Kucheriv Yar in the Shakhovska community.

Kramatorsk district

Mykolaivka withstood six strikes, damaging one apartment building, two private houses, and three civilian vehicles.

One person was injured in Raihorodok.

The enemy attacked Sloviansk three times, including with Tornado-S multiple launch rocket systems – three people were wounded, 34 private houses, two administrative buildings, and two civilian vehicles were damaged.

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In Druzhkivka, a civilian was injured, and a private house was damaged as a result of FPV drone strikes.

The Russians dropped a 500-kilogram bomb on Kostiantynivka, killing two civilians and destroying a five-storey building.

Bakhmut district

A house was damaged in Riznykivka, Siversk district.

Consequences of the attack





















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