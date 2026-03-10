Former OPFL deputy Minin, who purchased equipment in Russia for industrial plant in occupied territory, was detained near Kyiv, - SSU. PHOTO

The Security Service has exposed a former deputy from the banned OPFL party in Luhansk region for aiding an aggressor country. The suspect was detained at his office near Kyiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press centre.

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The detainee is the owner of an industrial plant in the occupied territory

According to the case file, the former member of the pro-Kremlin political force is the owner of an industrial plant in the temporarily occupied part of eastern Ukraine.

In 2022, the suspect re-registered the enterprise under Russian law.

"The investigation also established that the detainee ignored the ban on business activities with the Russian Federation and purchased equipment for his factory from the aggressor state," the statement said.

Read more: OPFL People’s Deputy Ponomarov to be tried for treason and collaboration - Prosecutor General’s Office. PHOTOS

Supplied equipment from Russia to the occupied industrial plant

According to the case file, after the start of the full-scale war, the suspect purchased more than €1 million worth of technological equipment from a Russian company in Naberezhnye Chelny.

In order to conceal his trade relations with the ruscists, the perpetrator listed an affiliated Belarusian company as the customer for the goods.

In this "roundabout" way, Russian equipment was delivered to the defendant's enterprise, and the money for it was transferred to the aggressor country.

Taxes and other payments from this deal went to the Russian budget, effectively sponsoring the Kremlin's war against Ukraine.

During a search of the detainee's office, smartphones, computer equipment, seals and documents with evidence of the deal were seized.

Read more: Former OPFL deputy, who worked for enemy during occupation of Dvorichna, sentenced in absentia

Suspicion