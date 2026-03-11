Russian forces attacked enterprises in two districts of Chernihiv region: fires extinguished. PHOTOS
Russian troops have once again attacked the Chernihiv region.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Emergency Service.
Enterprises under attack
As noted, during the night, the enemy launched strikes with unmanned aerial vehicles on enterprises in the Koriukivka and Novhorod-Siverskyi districts.
"The attacks caused fires in outbuildings. Firefighters quickly extinguished all the fires," the report said.
According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.
No further information is available at this time.
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