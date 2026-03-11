Russian forces attacked enterprises in two districts of Chernihiv region: fires extinguished. PHOTOS

Russian troops have once again attacked the Chernihiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Emergency Service.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Enterprises under attack

As noted, during the night, the enemy launched strikes with unmanned aerial vehicles on enterprises in the Koriukivka and Novhorod-Siverskyi districts.

See more: As result of enemy shelling, power lines in Korukivka district were cut off, leaving number of settlements without electricity. PHOTO

"The attacks caused fires in outbuildings. Firefighters quickly extinguished all the fires," the report said.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

No further information is available at this time.

Consequences









Read more: Enemy UAVs strike Novhorod-Siverskyi in Chernihiv region: at least two hits