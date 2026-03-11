NABU and National Police expose judge from Kirovohrad region for taking bribe to close case. PHOTO

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), together with law enforcement agencies, have exposed a district court judge in the Kirovohrad region and his accomplice for receiving unlawful benefits.

This was reported by NABU and the National Police, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Details

As the investigation established, in December 2025, the judge received for consideration a report on an administrative offence for driving a vehicle while intoxicated (Part 1 of Article 130 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offences).

To avoid liability, the driver approached the deputy head of a united territorial community, who had friendly relations with the judge. The official offered to settle the matter for a bribe and act as an intermediary in transferring the money.

Read more: SAPO and NABU expose criminal scheme to embezzle UAH 32 million in Ukroboronprom concern

Later, at the judge’s instruction, the driver provided explanations meant to create the appearance that there had been no offence — allegedly, police had stopped him not while he was intoxicated, but because his low-beam headlights were switched off. As a result, the judge issued a ruling to close the proceedings.

After the ruling was issued, the accomplice received the agreed bribe, passed part of it to the judge, and kept the rest as payment for his intermediary services.

Suspicion of the judge

At present, the district court judge and the deputy head of the united territorial community have been served with notices of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (accepting an offer, promise or receipt of unlawful benefit by an official).

The penalty under this article is up to 10 years' imprisonment with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years, with confiscation of property.

See more: SSU employee exposed for taking £68,000 bribe: promised to "resolve issue" of removing search warrant in TCR, - NABU. PHOTO