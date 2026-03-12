Tortured resident of Makariv during Russian occupation: Dagestan native has been identified and faces life imprisonment, - National Police. PHOTO

Employees of the National Police and the Security Service of Ukraine have gathered evidence against another Russian war criminal for committing atrocities during the occupation of the Kyiv region in the spring of 2022.

This was reported by the National Police, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

It has been established that on 7 March 2022, in the middle of the day, on one of the streets of the village of Makariv, occupied by Russian troops, an enemy soldier took a 39-year-old local woman from her home at gunpoint, took her to a nearby cottage town and killed her there. The woman had cuts on her face, neck and collarbone, and fractures of the skull.

See more: Civilian was shot dead in Hostomel: three Russian military personnel have been notified of suspicion. PHOTO

The identity of the occupier has been established

The identity of the occupier involved in the woman's death has been established. A resident of Dagestan, born in 1991 in the Republic of Buryatia, he invaded the Kyiv region as part of the motorised rifle brigade of the 36th Army of the Eastern Military District of the Russian Army, serving as a platoon commander.

See more: Near Makariv Russian occupiers shot family: three women and two children were lost, - National police. VIDEO&PHOTOS

What he faces

SSU investigators have charged him with war crimes under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Under Ukrainian law, the offender faces life imprisonment.