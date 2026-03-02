Civilian was shot dead in Hostomel: three Russian military personnel have been notified of suspicion. PHOTO

Three Russian military personnel who, in March 2022, during the occupation of Hostomel, carried out their commander's criminal order to kill a civilian, have been notified of their status as suspects.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General and the National Police of Ukraine.

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What is known?

The commander of the assault company ordered his subordinates to shoot an unarmed man who was in civilian clothes and had no connection to the hostilities. The occupiers stopped him on the street and shot him with automatic weapons. The man died on the spot from a head wound. It has been established that all three soldiers knew for certain that he was a civilian.

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According to the National Police, during the temporary occupation of the Kyiv region in March 2022, about twenty civilians were hiding in one of the private houses in the city of Bucha, waiting for the opportunity to evacuate to the capital. Among them was a 41-year-old local resident who tried to provide people with the necessities for survival in his own car.

They took his car, beat him and shot him

Taking advantage of a relative lull in the sky, the man set off for Hostomel one day to replenish his supplies. There, he was stopped by Russian soldiers at their fortified positions. The occupiers took the man's car for their own use. Left without a means of transport, the man decided to walk home. Walking along the railway tracks, the man again encountered Russian soldiers. They detained him and began to beat him severely. Later, the Russian soldiers asked their commander what to do with the civilian. He gave the criminal order to kill the man.



Two soldiers shot the detainee with automatic weapons without warning. The man died on the spot from his injuries. His body remained on the railway tracks until the de-occupation of the Kyiv region by Ukrainian troops.

Occupiers identified

Police have identified the Russian soldiers involved in the war crime. It has been established that:

The order to kill was given by a 24-year-old commander of the assault company of the 234th Airborne Assault Regiment of the 76th Airborne Assault Division of the Russian Airborne Forces.

The shooting was carried out by two of his subordinates, a 33-year-old senior sergeant and a 19-year-old corporal.

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Suspicions

It is reported that as part of the investigation, the scene was examined, a series of forensic and genetic examinations were conducted, an exhumation was carried out, mobile data was analysed, witnesses were questioned and identifications were made.

Based on the evidence gathered, the commander of the assault company and two of his subordinates have been charged under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes). Further measures are currently being taken to identify other persons involved in crimes against the civilian population.

The sanction of the incriminated article provides for punishment in the form of up to fifteen years' imprisonment or life imprisonment.