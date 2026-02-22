Fires caused by Russian attack on Kyiv region have been extinguished. Debris removal continues. PHOTOS
The aftermath of Russian shelling in the Kyiv region continues to be dealt with.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Emergency Service.
As of noon, all fires at eight locations in different areas of the region have been extinguished.
Debris removal continues
In the village of Putrivka in the Fastiv district and the village of Sofiivska Borshchahivka, the debris from destroyed houses is being cleared.
A tent has been set up to provide warmth for residents of houses damaged by the explosion.
Psychologists from the State Emergency Service are working at the site of the destruction.
What preceded this?
- Earlier, it was reported that on the evening of Saturday, 21 February, Russian troops launched strike drones to attack Ukraine.
- In the early morning, the enemy attacked with missiles and drones: there is a threat to Kropyvnytskyi and the capital region.
- It was also reported that Russian troops launched ballistic missiles at Kyiv.
- A woman and a child were injured in the suburbs of Kyiv due to the Russian attack: debris fell in a private sector.
- In addition, Russian forces attacked the Kyiv region: a woman was wounded, and eight people were rescued from the rubble in the Fastiv district.
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