Over past 24 hours, there were 144 combat engagements on front line: largest number of enemy attacks were repelled in Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk sectors, - General Staff. MAP

In total, over the past 24 hours, on 14 March 2026, 144 combat engagements were recorded on the front line.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the General Staff’s press centre.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Shelling

As noted, yesterday the enemy launched one missile strike, using 68 missiles, carried out 105 air strikes, and dropped 282 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it deployed 9,222 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,632 shelling attacks on settlements and our troops’ positions, including 62 from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, notably in the areas of the following settlements in the Dnipropetrovsk region: Pysanka; in the Zaporizhzhia region: Vozdvyzhivske, Verkhnia Tersa, Huliaipilske, Samiilivka, Vasylivske, Charivne, Dolynka, Tavriiske, Veselyanka, Zaporizhzhia; and Lvove and Olhivka in the Kherson region.

Strikes against the enemy

Over the past 24 hours, the Defence Forces’ air force, missile forces, and artillery struck three areas where enemy personnel and equipment were concentrated, as well as two other key enemy targets.

The General Staff notes that the total losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 740 personnel. The enemy also lost four tanks, one armoured fighting vehicle, 17 artillery systems, 1,984 unmanned aerial vehicles, 65 missiles, one boat (confirmed as a result of previous strikes), 110 vehicles and one piece of specialised equipment.

Read more: General Staff reports that Russian troop concentrations, artillery and logistics facilities in occupied territory have been struck

Situation in the North

Over the past 24 hours, three combat engagements took place in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors; the enemy carried out 110 shelling attacks on our troops’ positions and settlements, including two using MLRS. It launched three airstrikes using nine guided bombs.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

As noted, in the Southern Slobozhanske sector, the enemy made three attempts to breach our defenders’ defensive lines near the settlements of Vovchanski Khutory, Fyholivka, and Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked three times in the direction of the settlements of Kurylivka and Petropavlivka.

Read more: Iskander missile system, Nebo-U radar, S-300 system and number of Russian command and observation posts have been hit, — General Staff

Situation in the East

According to the General Staff, the enemy launched five attacks in the Lyman direction. They attempted to breach our defences near Drobysheve, Stavky and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction over the past 24 hours, our defenders repelled ten attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Zakitne, Riznykivka, Yampil, Platonivka, Dronivka and towards Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector over the past 24 hours, the enemy carried out three attacks in the areas of Nykyforivka and Novomarkove.

"In the Kostiantynivka sector, the enemy carried out 28 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Ivanopil, Illinivka, Kleban-Byk, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar and Sofiivka," the report states.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders repelled 20 assaults by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Toretsk, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Udachne and Novopavlivka.

Read more: Maykop airfield in Adygea was hit, the results of strike on Kremniy El plant in Bryansk have been clarified, - General Staff

Situation in the South

The General Staff also reports that in the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy launched six attacks in the areas of Oleksandrohrad, Zlagoda and Dobropillia.

In the Huliaypole sector, there were 18 attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Varvarivka, Zeleny, Charivny, Huliaipole and Myrne.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy attempted three times to improve its positions near Shcherbakiv, Stepnogorsk and Pavlivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector over the past 24 hours, our defenders repelled the enemy on three occasions.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups have been detected.

Ukrainian defenders continue to systematically destroy the enemy and are putting up effective resistance across all sections of the front.