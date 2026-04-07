In Pavlohrad, Russian drones struck Star Brands warehouse: over 5,000 square metres destroyed. PHOTOS

In Pavlohrad (Dnipropetrovsk region), two Shahed drones struck a Star Brands warehouse. A fire broke out, damaging over 5,000 square metres; there were no casualties.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the company’s press service.

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"At around 2.20 am this morning, two enemy Shahed drones struck the Star Brands warehouse in Pavlohrad. There were a total of five UAVs in the area, three of which were shot down. A direct hit caused a fire, and the warehouse was seriously damaged. But the main thing is that our people are alive," the statement said.

No employees were injured

The company reported that all employees were in shelters during the air raid alert, so there were no casualties or injuries.

"This night could have been tragic had it not been for the professionalism of the rescue workers and the preparedness of our team, who were in shelter during the alert," the company noted.

Following the strike, State Emergency Service units arrived promptly at the scene, evacuating people and beginning to extinguish the fire.

"We are immensely grateful to the rescue workers for their courage and for saving lives. Material losses are a challenge, but people are our top priority," commented Snack Production’s management.

The company stated that it is already working on restoring logistics and fulfilling orders.

"Our logistics team is currently working in emergency mode: we are implementing a plan to reroute deliveries so that partners and customers receive their orders on time," the company added.

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Consequences of the attack









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