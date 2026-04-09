Five people, including three children, were injured as result of Russian Federation’s strike on Zolochiv in Kharkiv region. PHOTOS

Today, 9 April, Russian forces launched a multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) strike on a residential area in the village of Zolochiv, in the Bohodukhiv district of the Kharkiv region, resulting in casualties.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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There are casualties

"Five people, including three children, were injured as a result of the Russian MLRS strike on the residential area of the village of Zolochiv in the Bohodukhiv district," the statement said.

It is noted that two elderly women and three children – boys aged 13 and 16 and a 14-year-old girl – received the necessary medical assistance.

Watch more: Russian forces struck civilian car in Kharkiv region with FPV drone: driver was killed. VIDEO

Damage

It is reported that as a result of the explosions, eight private homes were damaged and a garage caught fire. Rescue workers quickly extinguished the fire.

Read more: Russia attacked 18 settlements in Kharkiv region: one woman killed, three injured. PHOTOS

Consequences of the strike















