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News Photo Shelling of the Donetsk region
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Fire and rescue unit damaged in Russian strike on Mykolaivka in Donetsk Oblast. PHOTOS

A fire and rescue unit was damaged in Mykolaivka, Donetsk Oblast, as a result of Russian shelling.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known

As noted, the blast wave damaged the building’s facade, window and door blocks, suspended ceiling, garage entrance gate, as well as two garage bays.

It is reported that no personnel were injured.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: Pokrovsk and Kramatorsk districts under attack, 2 people killed, 3 more wounded. PHOTO

Aftermath of the attack

Fire station damaged in Donetsk region
Fire station damaged in Donetsk region

See more: Day in Donetsk region: 6 wounded and over 1,500 strikes. PHOTO

Fire station damaged in Donetsk region
Fire station damaged in Donetsk region
Fire station damaged in Donetsk region
Fire station damaged in Donetsk region

Author: 

Donetsk region (5985) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (1059)
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