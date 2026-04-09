Fire and rescue unit damaged in Russian strike on Mykolaivka in Donetsk Oblast. PHOTOS

A fire and rescue unit was damaged in Mykolaivka, Donetsk Oblast, as a result of Russian shelling.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known

As noted, the blast wave damaged the building’s facade, window and door blocks, suspended ceiling, garage entrance gate, as well as two garage bays.

It is reported that no personnel were injured.

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Aftermath of the attack





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