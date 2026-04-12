Day in Donetsk region: Russians attacked three districts of region, 15 people wounded. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have attacked the Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk, and Bakhmut districts of the Donetsk region, resulting in casualties.

Vadym Filashkin, head of the Regional Military Administration, provided an update on the operational situation in the region as of the morning of 12 April, reports Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Pokrovsk district

In Dobropillia, one person was wounded, and a private house, an administrative building, warehouses, and garages were damaged.

Kramatorsk district

One person was injured in Sloviansk.

in Sloviansk. In Kramatorsk, 11 people were injured , and 7 high-rise buildings, an administrative building and 8 cars were damaged.

, and 7 high-rise buildings, an administrative building and 8 cars were damaged. In Mirna Dolyna, Oleksandrivka community, a house and a car were damaged.

In the Novodonetsk community, 6 residential buildings, an administrative building and a utility building were damaged.

In Druzhkivka, two people were injured, and three private houses and a high-rise building were damaged.

See also: Russians attacked Druzhkivka: a high-rise building was on fire. PHOTOS

Bakhmut District

A house was damaged in Riznykivka, Siversk district.

It is reported that, in total, the Russians shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 23 times over the past 24 hours. 353 people, including 74 children, were evacuated from the front line.

See more: Enemy shelled Sloviansk overnight: three women injured. PHOTO

Consequences of the attacks

According to the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Donetsk region, 117 civilian facilities were damaged, including 80 residential buildings.













