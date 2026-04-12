Joint Forces Operation confirms execution of four captured soldiers by occupiers during ’ceasefire’ in Kharkiv region. Pre-trial investigation has been launched. PHOTO

Near the village of Veterynarne, Russian occupiers shot four unarmed Ukrainian prisoners of war after taking them captive.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press centre of the Joint Forces Operation.

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"And this happened during the Easter truce announced by Russia itself. This is a gross violation of the Geneva Convention. The execution of prisoners is a systematic practice of the Russian Federation’s army, which is approved by its command. Every crime will be documented. Every occupier will be punished," the statement reads.

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What is the Office of the Prosecutor General saying?

It has been established that the occupiers entered the positions, took four soldiers from one of the separate mechanised brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine prisoner, and then deliberately shot them with automatic weapons.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – cruel treatment of prisoners of war resulting in their death.

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All necessary measures are being taken to fully establish the circumstances of the crime.

What led up to this?