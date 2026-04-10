Kharkiv’s municipal enterprises owe more than UAH 30 billion for electricity and gas, Shmyhal says. VIDEO

Kharkiv’s debt, namely that of the city’s municipal enterprises, for electricity and gas, exceeds UAH 30 billion.

This was reported by First Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal during a speech in the Verkhovna Rada, Censor.NET informs.

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Nearly UAH 8 billion for electricity and UAH 23 billion for gas

"The population of Kharkiv and the Kharkiv region pays 98 per cent, which is quite a high percentage, but, unfortunately, the city of Kharkiv and Kharkiv’s utility companies owe state-owned enterprises a total of: nearly 8 billion hryvnias for electricity and 23 billion hryvnias for gas. These are colossal sums," he said.

Read more: Important agreements have been reached with US companies regarding energy projects in Ukraine, — Shmyhal

As Denys Shmyhal noted, the city’s total debt is the highest in Ukraine and accounts for the largest share of debts owed to state-owned companies in the energy sector.

It should be recalled that Kharkiv’s municipal utilities, which report directly to the city authorities, have for years deliberately failed to pay for either electricity or gas.

Kharkiv Heat Networks had the largest gas debt in 2025

At the end of 2025, Kharkiv Heating Networks ranked first among all enterprises in Ukraine in terms of the increase in gas debt.

The debt situation creates risks for the stability of the entire energy system during preparations for the next heating season.

Read more: Ukraine’s energy sector needs $90 billion to recover, - Shmyhal