Russians are transporting equipment en masse from Berdiansk direction to north of Donetsk Oblast, – Andriushchenko. VIDEO+PHOTO
During the "ceasefire", Russian occupiers are moving large quantities of military equipment from the Berdiansk area to the north of Donetsk Oblast.
This was reported by Petro Andriushchenko, head of the Centre for the Study of the Occupation, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
"Mariupol. Easter. The Russians, taking advantage of the ceasefire, are transporting equipment en masse from the Berdiansk direction to the north of Donetsk Oblast. Without hiding," he wrote.
Furthermore, according to Andriushchenko, the occupiers have set up two mobile checkpoints near "Azovstal": "A standard procedure before the passage of military convoys".
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