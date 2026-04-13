Occupiers struck Zolochiv community with missile in morning. In afternoon, they attacked Derhachi with UAV, there are casualties. PHOTO

Russian forces struck the Zolochiv community with guided aerial bombs, injuring two women. In Derhachi, drones injured a further five civilians.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

On the morning of 13 April, Russian troops struck the Zolochiv community with guided aerial bombs. Three guided aerial bombs were recorded as having hit the village of Riasne, according to Oleh Syniehubov, head of the regional military administration.

Two women were injured in the attack: a 70-year-old suffered serious injuries, while a 51-year-old is in a moderately serious condition. Both have been hospitalised, and doctors are providing the necessary treatment.

At least four residential buildings and outbuildings were also damaged.







See more: Five people, including three children, were injured as result of Russian Federation’s strike on Zolochiv in Kharkiv region. PHOTOS

UAV strike on Derhachi: five injured

During the day, the occupiers attacked Derhachi using drones, reported Viacheslav Zadorenko, head of the CMA.

According to preliminary data, five civilians were injured, two of whom are in a serious condition. The circumstances of the attack are being clarified, and emergency services are working at the scene.

See more: Enemy struck a shop in Zolochiv in the Kharkiv region: there are casualties. PHOTOS