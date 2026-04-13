Ex-bank employee in Cherkasy region embezzles over UAH 1 million in payments to grandmother of fallen service member. PHOTOS

A former bank employee has been arrested in the Cherkasy region for embezzling over one million hryvnias in payments intended for the 78-year-old grandmother of a deceased soldier. She faces up to 12 years in prison.

This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

While working as chief economist at a bank branch, the woman misled and then persuaded the 78-year-old bank client to open another account and transfer to it the funds that had been paid in connection with the death of her grandson in the combat zone in the Kharkiv direction.

The suspect then secretly gained access to the victim’s newly created account and took possession of the woman’s money by systematically withdrawing cash from ATMs in the city.

The suspect has been remanded in custody. She faces up to 12 years’ imprisonment with confiscation of property. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

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