First in history: 7th Corps of Air Assault Forces and Azov hold joint command-and-staff exercises. PHOTOS

The 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine, Azov, and the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces held joint command-and-staff exercises during combat operations for the first time, with support from the Security Assistance Group - Ukraine (SAG-U).

As reported by Censor.NET, the exercises were conducted by the team of the Security Assistance Group - Ukraine (SAG-U), both corps said on their Facebook pages.

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Coordination of actions between units

The corps are reported to hold adjacent areas of responsibility on the front line. That is why, during the exercises, staff officers worked on synchronizing joint efforts and joint planning.

"Your task is to make military decisions quickly and effectively," Brigadier General Yevhen Lasiichuk, commander of the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said during the exercises.







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Building a joint defence system

Denys Prokopenko, brigadier general and commander of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine, Azov, added that the goal of interaction between the two corps is to build a system of reconnaissance, fire engagement and mining so that the enemy cannot break through the line of defence.

As a reminder, the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces and the Azov Corps have been defending the Pokrovsk direction since summer 2025.

Earlier, we reported that Azov Brigade fighters had used a UGV for firefighting after an attack near Kramatorsk for the first time.

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