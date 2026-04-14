Russian forces struck civilian vessel and commercial port in Odesa region. PHOTOS

Russian invaders have attacked a civilian vessel and a commercial port in the Odesa region.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Navy, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

Strike drones attacked the civilian vessel "LADY MARIS", which was en route to the port of Chornomorsk to load Ukrainian maize. The attacks caused a fire. The crew were unharmed.

The occupiers also attacked the commercial port of Izmail during the night.

See more: Russian attack on Odesa on 6 April: wounded 2-year-old girl, whom her mother shielded with her body during shelling, has been discharged from hospital. PHOTO





