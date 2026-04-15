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Consequences of Russian Federation’s attack on Kyiv region: fire broke out in house and warehouse. PHOTOS

On the night of Tuesday 14 April 2026, Russian forces launched an attack using strike drones on the Kyiv region

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Emergency Service press centre.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Initial details

As noted, a fire broke out in a warehouse in the Bila Tserkva district.

In the Obukhiv district, a fire broke out in a private residential building, damaging an outbuilding.

Emergency services quickly extinguished the fire. No casualties.

Read more: "Shaheds" attacked Kyiv region, air defense systems were activated. There was threat to Kyiv (updated)

Consequences

Shelling of the Kyiv region
Shelling of the Kyiv region
Shelling of the Kyiv region
Shelling of the Kyiv region

What happened beforehand?

  • Earlier reports stated that "Shaheds" had attacked the Kyiv region, with air defence systems in operation. There was a threat to Kyiv.

Read more: "Shaheds" attacked Kyiv region, air defense systems were activated. There was threat to Kyiv (updated)

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Kyiv region (1009) shoot out (18074) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (1063)
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