Consequences of Russian Federation’s attack on Kyiv region: fire broke out in house and warehouse. PHOTOS
On the night of Tuesday 14 April 2026, Russian forces launched an attack using strike drones on the Kyiv region.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Emergency Service press centre.
Initial details
As noted, a fire broke out in a warehouse in the Bila Tserkva district.
In the Obukhiv district, a fire broke out in a private residential building, damaging an outbuilding.
Emergency services quickly extinguished the fire. No casualties.
Consequences
What happened beforehand?
- Earlier reports stated that "Shaheds" had attacked the Kyiv region, with air defence systems in operation. There was a threat to Kyiv.
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