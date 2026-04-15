They took $16,000 from ’draft dodgers’ and then vanished ’off radar’: SSU exposes two MPs’ aides from OPFL. PHOTOS

Two parliamentary aides have been caught engaging in "evasive schemes".

This was reported by the SSU press service, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

They offered conscripts the chance to avoid conscription for $16,000 by using forged medical documents or to travel to the EU by bypassing border checkpoints.

According to the SBI, the individuals in question are aides to members of parliament from the banned party "Opposition Platform – For Life."





See more: Group of offenders was detained near border with Slovakia. PHOTOS

What services did the MPs’ aides offer?

According to the SSU, they offered:

fictitious conclusions by the military medical commission regarding unfitness for service due to health reasons;

certificates of ‘disability’;

fake certificates from volunteer units of one of the region’s local communities.

At the same time, after receiving the full payment for their services, the brokers immediately blocked their clients’ contact details and disappeared "off the radar".

The suspects were caught red-handed after receiving the funds.

Read more: Investigation into "Servant of People" Marchenko, who received funds for entering draft dodgers’ data into "Shliakh" system, has been completed - NABU

During searches, smartphones containing evidence of the scheme and money obtained by criminal means were seized from them.

They have now been notified of charges under Part 4 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (fraud committed on a large scale).

The issue of imposing a preventive measure on them is being decided. The MPs’ aides face up to 8 years’ imprisonment.

Investigative measures are ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime and bring those responsible to justice.

Read more: Adjusted ruscists’ air attacks on Chernivtsi: spotter sentenced to 15 years – SSU



