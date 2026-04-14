Adjusted ruscists’ air attacks on Chernivtsi: spotter sentenced to 15 years – SSU

A Russian agent exposed by the SSU in Chernivtsi in November 2025 has been sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property. He adjusted Russian air attacks on the city and called for continued shelling of the entire western region of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), Censor.NET reports.

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Hid from mobilization

It was established that the enemy’s task was carried out by a local resident who was hiding from mobilization while simultaneously working for the ruscists.

The draft evader came to the attention of Russian special services when he published pro-Kremlin comments in Telegram channels. In his posts, the defendant justified Russia’s war crimes, including strikes on Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure.

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Agent’s task

After being recruited, the agent walked around the regional centre to track and pass to the occupiers the geolocations of sites that, in his opinion, could be involved in supporting the Defense Forces. He photographed the perimeters of potential "targets" and marked their coordinates on Google Maps.

He later leaked the intelligence to a chatbot created by Russian special services to collect data on Ukrainian troops.

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The traitor also spread anti-Ukrainian comments on the banned social network VKontakte. For example, in one such "post", the author approved of the combined ruscist attack on Chernivtsi in July 2025.

Searches and sentence

During searches of the agent, officers found pro-Kremlin symbols, as well as drawings and a smartphone containing evidence of his subversive activity in favor of the aggressor state.

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The court found the offender guilty under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: