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News Photo Attack of drones on Poltava region
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Poltava region under drone attack: houses damaged in several districts (updated). PHOTO

As a result of the Russian Federation’s night-time attack on the Poltava region, residential buildings in the Kremenchuk and Poltava districts have been damaged. In Hlobyne, a house was destroyed by a downed UAV.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vitali Diakivnych.

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In the Kremenchuk district, the roof of a residential building was damaged by falling debris.

In Hlobyne, a "Geran-2" UAV was reported to have crashed, destroying a residential building, according to Mayor Stanislav Dzhus

In the Poltava district, debris damaged the roof and windows of a two-storey residential building.

Update

According to additional reports, falling debris was also recorded in the Myrhorod district. Three private homes (window panes, roofs, and a fence) and a power line were damaged.

In the Poltava district, damage to the windows of another private residence was discovered.

According to Suspilne, a minor sustained injuries from glass cuts. She was promptly provided with all necessary medical care.

Read more: UAV attack in Poltava Oblast: damage reported and woman injured

Consequences of the attack on Hlobyne

Strike on Hlobine
Strike on Hlobine

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shoot out (18097) Poltava region (368) Kremenchutskyy district (54) Poltavskyy district (78) Hlobyne (3)
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