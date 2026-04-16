Poltava region under drone attack: houses damaged in several districts (updated). PHOTO
As a result of the Russian Federation’s night-time attack on the Poltava region, residential buildings in the Kremenchuk and Poltava districts have been damaged. In Hlobyne, a house was destroyed by a downed UAV.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vitali Diakivnych.
In the Kremenchuk district, the roof of a residential building was damaged by falling debris.
In Hlobyne, a "Geran-2" UAV was reported to have crashed, destroying a residential building, according to Mayor Stanislav Dzhus
In the Poltava district, debris damaged the roof and windows of a two-storey residential building.
Update
According to additional reports, falling debris was also recorded in the Myrhorod district. Three private homes (window panes, roofs, and a fence) and a power line were damaged.
In the Poltava district, damage to the windows of another private residence was discovered.
According to Suspilne, a minor sustained injuries from glass cuts. She was promptly provided with all necessary medical care.
Consequences of the attack on Hlobyne
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