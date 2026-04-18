Russian night-time attack on Kharkiv region: three wounded, casualties reported. PHOTOS

Three people have been injured as a result of overnight enemy strikes in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

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According to the investigation, on 17 April at around 23:55, Russian troops attacked the town of Bohodukhiv. A drone struck a private residence, causing a fire. A 63-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man were injured.

In the village of Velykyi Burluk, a 78-year-old woman was injured. A private house was damaged. The attack took place on 18 April at approximately 00:05.

Read more: Russia attacked Merefa in Kharkiv region: woman killed, 6 injured







According to preliminary data, the Russian army used ‘Geran-2’ type UAVs to strike the settlements.

Under the procedural guidance of the Bohodukhiv and Kupiansk District Prosecutor’s Offices of Kharkiv Oblast, pre-trial investigations have been launched into the commission of war crimes (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

See also: Enemy drones attacked Bohodukhiv: a house was destroyed and a fire broke out