Around 100 cars were brought in as "humanitarian aid for Armed Forces of Ukraine": car-selling scheme was uncovered in Volyn. PHOTOS

In Volyn, law enforcement officers have uncovered a scheme involving the illegal import of passenger cars under the guise of humanitarian aid for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to the investigation, between 2024 and 2026, around 100 cars were imported into Ukraine from European Union countries via a charitable foundation, some of which were subsequently sold.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press centre of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

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What did the investigation establish?

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Volyn Regional Prosecutor’s Office, a scheme for the illegal import of passenger cars into Ukraine under the guise of humanitarian aid for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been uncovered.

It has been established that the director of one of the charitable foundations organised the import of vehicles into Ukraine from European Union countries. He also enlisted accomplices who imported cars from abroad and sold them for cash.

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Cars were delivered to a charity

Between 2024 and 2026, around 100 passenger cars, declared as humanitarian aid, were imported into Ukraine and delivered to a charitable organisation. Some of them were placed on temporary state registration, with registration certificates issued in the name of the charitable foundation, and then sold.













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Following the searches:

14 vehicles, mobile phones, documents belonging to a charitable foundation, draft records and other material evidence indicating illegal activity were seized.

In addition, computer equipment, documentation and cash were seized from the residence of the director of the charitable foundation.

At the request of the prosecution, the seized vehicles have been impounded.

A pre-trial investigation is underway in criminal proceedings concerning the smuggling of vehicles and the use of knowingly forged documents (Part 1 of Article 201-4, Part 4 of Article 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).