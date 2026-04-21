Walked around residential complex with assault rifle: police detain 37-year-old man in Kyiv. PHOTOS
Law enforcement officers have detained a 37-year-old man who was walking around a residential complex with an assault rifle.
This was reported by Kyiv police, Censor.NET informs.
Details
At about 11:10 p.m., the Dniprovskyi Police Department received a report that an armed man was walking around one of the residential complexes on Kakhovska Street.
"Law enforcement officers identified the apartment that the offender had entered and detained him. He turned out to be a 37-year-old local resident who showed signs of intoxication. The man rents a home in this complex," the statement says.
Search
During a search, law enforcement officers seized a Colt M4 carbine, a hunting shotgun, and about 200 rounds of ammunition, as well as substances believed to be narcotics. The seized items have now been sent for examination.
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