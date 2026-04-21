Walked around residential complex with assault rifle: police detain 37-year-old man in Kyiv. PHOTOS

Law enforcement officers have detained a 37-year-old man who was walking around a residential complex with an assault rifle.

This was reported by Kyiv police, Censor.NET informs.

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Details

At about 11:10 p.m., the Dniprovskyi Police Department received a report that an armed man was walking around one of the residential complexes on Kakhovska Street.

"Law enforcement officers identified the apartment that the offender had entered and detained him. He turned out to be a 37-year-old local resident who showed signs of intoxication. The man rents a home in this complex," the statement says.

Read more: After terrorist attack in Kyiv, police rules on use of weapons and response protocols must be reviewed, Zelenskyy says

Search

During a search, law enforcement officers seized a Colt M4 carbine, a hunting shotgun, and about 200 rounds of ammunition, as well as substances believed to be narcotics. The seized items have now been sent for examination.

See more: Walking street with pistol: police detain man in Kyiv. PHOTO







