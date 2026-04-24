Consequences of Russian Federation’s strike on Balakliia: two dead, two utility workers wounded. PHOTOS

Today, 24 April, at around 09:30, Russian armed forces attacked the city of Balakliia in the Kharkiv region, deploying four attack drones, believed to be of the ‘Geran-2’ type, resulting in casualties.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, according to Censor.NET.

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Victims of the attack

As noted, one of the UAVs struck a residential building, causing a fire. A woman was killed in the attack.

In addition, a man was killed in a car near the impact site.

Two utility workers – a man and a woman – were also injured.

See more: Day in Kharkiv region: one person killed, four others injured. PHOTO

Damage

It is reported that the attack damaged apartment blocks and private homes, cars, a secondary school, and other structures.

Read more: Balaklia under attack by drones: woman died, there are injured

What preceded

It was previously reported that on the morning of 24 April, Russian occupiers attacked Balakliia. At least three hits by enemy UAVs were recorded in the central part of the city. There were reports of a fatality and injuries.

Consequences of the attack











