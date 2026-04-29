Day in Zaporizhzhia: over 40 settlements under attack, with casualties and destruction. PHOTO

Three people were injured as a result of enemy attacks on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district.

This was reported on Telegram by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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Shelling over the past 24 hours

As noted, over the past 24 hours, the occupiers carried out 833 strikes on 43 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Russian forces carried out 20 air strikes on Malokaterynivka, Zarichne, Zelena Dibrova, Liubytske, Novooleksandrivka, Tavriiske, Orikhiv, Huliaipilske, Vozdvyzhivka, Dolynka, Rivne, Charivne, Zelene and Mykilske.

540 UAVs of various types (mainly FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Komyshuvakha, Novooleksandrivka, Lystivka, Bilenke, Yasna Poliana, Veselianka, Hryhorivka, Tavriiske, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky, Lukianivske, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Huliaipilske, Hirke, Zelene, Varvarivka, Dobropillia, Pryluky, Staroukrainka, Sviatopetrivka, Olenokostiantynivka, Tsvitkove, Tymoshivka and Verkhnia Tersa.

Six MLRS attacks were recorded on Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Novoandriivka and Huliaipilske.

267 artillery strikes hit Stepnohirsk, Stepove, Prymorske, Mali Shcherbaky, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Varvarivka, Dobropillia, Pryluky, Hirke, Huliaipilske, Staroukrainka and Sviatopetrivka.

Read more: Zaporizhzhia came under Russian attack this morning: two men were wounded. PHOTOS

Consequences

There were 51 reports of damage to homes, cars and infrastructure.

Read more: Day in Zaporizhzhia region: over 600 strikes, one man killed