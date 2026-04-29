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News Photo UAV attack on Kharkiv
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Russian night-time attack on Kharkiv: one person injured, damage reported in three districts. PHOTO

On the night of 29 April, Kharkiv came under attack from enemy UAVs approaching the city from several directions.

This was reported on Telegram by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

One person injured

As noted, one person was injured, sustaining cuts from broken glass. Medical staff provided assistance.

See more: In Kharkiv, 29 buildings and power line were damaged following Russian strike, - city council

Consequences

  • Osnovianskyi district. The glazing of a garden centre in a hypermarket, two buses and one car were damaged.
  • Slobidskyi district. Trees caught fire after being struck in an open area.
  • Nemyshlianskyi district. Windows and roofs of 25 private houses were damaged.

Specialist services quickly dealt with the aftermath of the drone attack.

Shelling of Kharkiv

What happened beforehand?

It was previously reported that a series of UAV strikes had been recorded in Kharkiv: buildings damaged, one person injured.

Watch more: Enemy drones have been attacking Kharkiv all day: there have been hits and casualties

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