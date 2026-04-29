Russian night-time attack on Kharkiv: one person injured, damage reported in three districts. PHOTO
On the night of 29 April, Kharkiv came under attack from enemy UAVs approaching the city from several directions.
This was reported on Telegram by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, according to Censor.NET.
One person injured
As noted, one person was injured, sustaining cuts from broken glass. Medical staff provided assistance.
Consequences
- Osnovianskyi district. The glazing of a garden centre in a hypermarket, two buses and one car were damaged.
- Slobidskyi district. Trees caught fire after being struck in an open area.
- Nemyshlianskyi district. Windows and roofs of 25 private houses were damaged.
Specialist services quickly dealt with the aftermath of the drone attack.
What happened beforehand?
It was previously reported that a series of UAV strikes had been recorded in Kharkiv: buildings damaged, one person injured.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password