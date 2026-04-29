15-year-old schoolgirl who stabbed classmate in Ternopil has been charged: among theories is that victim had been bullying her. PHOTO
A 15-year-old schoolgirl has been charged with the attempted murder of a classmate.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Prosecutor General’s Office.
Suspicion
Under the procedural guidance of juvenile prosecutors from the Ternopil Regional Prosecutor’s Office, a 15-year-old schoolgirl has been charged with attempted murder (Part 2 of Article 15, Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The charge was signed by the head of the regional prosecutor’s office, Vitali Panchenko.
Circumstances of the crime
According to the investigation, on 27 April 2026, a Year 9 pupil at a school in Ternopil ambushed a classmate in the entrance hall of her block of flats and inflicted several stab wounds on her. During one of the stabs, a fragment of the blade remained lodged in the victim’s head.
"The girl has been hospitalised; her life is not currently in danger. The attacker has been detained. The motives for the act are being established. Among the theories being investigated is possible bullying by the victim. If confirmed, these circumstances will be given due legal consideration," the statement reads.
A motion is currently being prepared to impose a preventive measure on the suspect.
A call to parents and teachers
The prosecutor’s office urges parents and teachers to pay particular attention to children’s psychological well-being and to emphasise that, in the event of conflicts or bullying, they must seek help from adults rather than resorting to violence.
What led up to this?
It was previously reported that a 15-year-old schoolgirl stabbed a classmate in Ternopil: the victim is in intensive care.
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