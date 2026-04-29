Embezzlement of 5.5 million hryvnias in procurement of electronic warfare equipment and FPV drones for Armed Forces of Ukraine: case referred to court. VIDEO+PHOTOS

An indictment has been filed against an organised group accused of embezzling over 5.5 million hryvnias of public funds allocated for the procurement of electronic warfare equipment and drones for the front line.

The investigation established that the scheme was organised by a 44-year-old man. He involved the director of a municipal enterprise and the head of private commercial entities in the scheme, reports Censor.NET.

The ‘virtual’ supply scheme

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Between April and July 2024, the suspects entered into contracts for the supply of critically important equipment to military units:

20 electronic warfare stations;

150 FPV drones;

3 ground control stations.

"However, the supplies existed only on paper: the defence forces did not receive the equipment, but over 5.5 million hryvnias were siphoned off through fictitious transactions to affiliated companies," the police noted.

In September 2025, detectives from the Economic Security Bureau notified three members of the group that they were under suspicion.

The investigation has now been completed, and the case file has been handed over to the court. The organiser and his accomplices are charged with embezzlement, misappropriation of property, or acquisition of property through abuse of official position on a particularly large scale, committed by an organised group.

The suspects face up to 12 years’ imprisonment with confiscation of property.











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