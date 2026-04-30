One person killed and six injured in enemy attacks on Kherson. PHOTOS
Today, April 30, 2026, Russian army troops attacked settlements in Kherson Oblast with artillery, including rocket artillery, and drones, leaving one person dead and others injured.
This was reported by the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.
As noted, as of 5:30 p.m., one person had been killed and six others injured as a result of Russian aggression.
Victims of the attacks
At around 10:40 a.m., the enemy targeted a public transport stop in Kherson with a drone, killing a man born in 1963. Another man was injured.
In the regional centre, five more civilians were injured in attacks involving UAVs and artillery throughout the day.
Damage
Private houses and apartment buildings, hospital premises, a kindergarten, other civilian infrastructure facilities and vehicles were damaged.
Attacks on transport
For his part, Head of the City Military Administration Yaroslav Shanko said several drone attacks by the occupiers on route buses in central Kherson at different times had been reported.
In particular, at around 4:30 p.m., the Russian terrorist army attempted to attack a route bus in Kherson with a drone. This time, a vehicle belonging to the Khersonkomuntransservis municipal enterprise of the Kherson City Council came under enemy attack in the Dniprovskyi District.
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