Man threw grenade into yard of TCR in Bila Tserkva: he was detained. PHOTO

Law enforcement officers are investigating an explosion on the premises of the Bila Tserkva District Territorial Center of Recruitment and Social Support (TCR and SS) in Kyiv Oblast that occurred on 30 April.

Yuliia Koltak, spokeswoman for the Kyiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office, said this in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known?

According to preliminary reports, at about 5:55 p.m. on 30 April in Bila Tserkva, a 68-year-old local resident threw an RGD-5 combat grenade over the fence of the institution. It detonated on the premises of the district recruitment center.

No one was injured, and no damage was recorded. The man was promptly detained. During a search, officers found two more F-1 combat grenades on him, which were seized for expert examination, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

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Influence of Russian special services

The prosecutor’s office says the man may have come under the influence of Russian special services. In early April, unidentified individuals allegedly used psychological pressure and manipulation to persuade the man to take part in a supposed "security check" of the District TCR and SS premises. He retrieved the ammunition from a cache set up in the Bila Tserkva district.

Prosecutors, together with SBU investigators, are establishing all the circumstances of the crime, the origin of the munitions and checking the possible involvement of representatives of enemy special services in preparing the crime.

Read more: Five police officers were injured when grenade exploded during arrest of man in Dnipropetrovsk region

Kyiv Oblast police later confirmed that an unidentified man had thrown a grenade toward the administrative building of the TCR and SS.

SBU investigators have launched a pre-trial investigation under Part 1 of Article 263 and Part 1 of Article 114 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.







